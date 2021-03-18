KBC fraud case: Prime accused arrested at Indo-Nepal Border

Jharsuguda: Police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) lottery fraud in which the family of a daily wage worker in Belpahar lost over Rs 1 lakh.

"A special team of Jharsuguda police arrested the accused identified as Niraj Kumar from a place on Indo-Nepal border," said Bikash Das, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP).

“We have arrested the accused from the Indo-Nepal border. We have also acquired information regarding other criminals associated with the crime and have shared details with West Champaran Police. A number of criminals are involved in the case. The main accused, Niraj Kumar has been arrested and all of his associates will be arrested soon,” the SP said.

Niraj, a resident of Bihar, was taken to Jharsuguda on transit remand.