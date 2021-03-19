NCTP representatives meet Odisha Governor, demand April 15 be celebrated as 'National Transgender Day'

Bhubaneswar: Representatives of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal, demanding that April 15 be celebrated as 'National Transgender Day'.

Meera Parida, a representative of the National Council for Transgender of Persons (East Zone), said the Central government should declare 'National Transgender Day' on April 15 as the Supreme Court had recognised transgenders as the third gender on April 15, 2014.

"On April 15, 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised transgenders as the third gender. Now it is our demand that the Central government should celebrate 'National Transgender Day' on April 15. There are no celebrations on specific days for transgenders. We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor," Parida told ANI.

"The Governor said he will take up the seriously and will forward the letter. The situation has changed after 2014. People have started giving respect to transgenders," Parida added.

ANI