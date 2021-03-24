Odisha lad to star in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe'

Rairangpur: "If my mind can conceive it, if my heart can believe it--then I can achieve it," Mohammad Ali's words resonate well in the life of Rama Sirka.

Sirka, belonging to ‘Kolha' community of Khanta village under Bijatala block in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, has shared the screen with ‘Bhaijan’ Salman Khan. The martial art expert has acted in the upcoming film 'Radhe' which is being directed by Prabhu Deva.

His ascend to the cine world was not a cakewalk, rather full of struggles and obstacles. Sirka’s expertise in martial arts enabled his entry to Bollywood. After 2016, he started acting in films. He had got the opportunity to act in three Hindi films including 'Short Film', 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' and 'Dabangg. Along with this, he had also shown the prowess of his action in Malayalam films like 'Sivas Redemption', 'The Kung Fu Master and 'Action Hero Biju'.

Also read: Odisha reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,38,817

It was sheer determination and grit that led him to strive from a tribal-dominated district like Mayurbhanj. He belongs to the ‘Kolha' community of Khanta village under Bijatala block.

Apart from being a physical trainer for renowned celebrities, he is an action master and has many acquaintances in Bollywood and Mollywood. His mother Pana Sirka is very proud of her son’s achievement.

Also read: Prez Kovind on three day visit to Odisha from today

Rama was inclined towards acting from his childhood.

Rama has been able to win the hearts of the spectators through his actions in reality shows and TV serials. Every challenge and impediment that came in his way had fallen behind before his hard struggle, strong determination and ambition.



Also read: NCTP representatives meet Odisha Governor, demand April 15 be celebrated as 'National Transgender Day'