Odisha migrant labourer's transition to Mollywood actor

Phulbani: Boarding the train to Kerala in 2014 only to sustain himself and his family, teenager, Raj Kumar never knew he would be donning as an actor in the Malayalam film industry. The contract labourer Kumar from Tumudi Bandh Belagharh of Kandhamal district is now keen on his film Jallikatu's Oscar nomination.

It was sheer dint of his hard work and enthusiasm that led to a turnover of his destiny. However, the perseverant young actor is humbled by his achievement and he said that he is not a hero or superstar, rather he works as a small actor.

He had dropped out of his studies in Class 12 due to poverty. He was quick to learn how to cook Kerala dishes. While working as a cook in a hotel in Kerala, he joined a nearby gym and came in contact with a film director.

Later, he got appointed as his cook, which eventually led to his entry into the cine field. It was his gentle nature that pulled his acquaintances to give him the opportunity. His prolonged struggles have turned fruitful and he is an inspiration to many in his hometown.

Till now, he has acted in small roles in six films. It includes E Ma Yu, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. Kumar hopes of acting in Odiya films in the future.

Now, every person in the entire state of Odisha is proud of him. People in his Jhalipada village has set him as a model to behold.

