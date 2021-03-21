Prez Kovind on three day visit to Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here in the capital city a while ago this evening as he is on a three-day visit to Odisha beginning on Sunday.

Soon after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, he was received by Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, and Odisha Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik.

The President’s convoy then headed towards Raj Bhawan (Governor’s House) here.

After his night halt here today, the first citizen of India will be accompanied by the Governor to Rourkela as they will be gracing the 18th Convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) there, the tour itinerary shared by the Governor’s Secretariat informed.

Both will take off from BPIA at 9.15 am tomorrow for Jharsuguda Airport. From there, the President and Governor will leave for Rourkela Airstrip at 9.55 AM by IAF MI 17 helicopter.

Besides gracing the NIT Convocation, the President will also inaugurate the upgraded Super Specialty Hospital of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) run by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also share the dais at both the functions there.

Back from Rourkela, President Kovind will again spend the night at the Raj Bhawan here.

On Monday, he will visit Shree Jagannath Temple at 11.15 am to have darshan of the deities and later visit Konark Sun Temple and IOFL at 4.15 pm.

Winding up his three-day Odisha visit, the first citizen of India will leave for the national capital city from BPIA on Monday at 5.40 pm.

