Rourkela's waste management system goes digital

Sundargarh (Odisha): The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) as part of its Advanced Waste Management System (AWMS) has introduced QR code-enabled door-to-door garbage collection system.

Under the system, a QR code tag is being affixed to the houses of the people while GPS tracking devices have been installed in all garbage collection vehicles.

Individual households will be given a QR code tag, while apartments or flats will be clubbed as a single entity with a common QR code.

According to Rourkela Municipal Commissioner, Divyajyoti Parida, the sanitation staff who go to their respective wards for the garbage collection will scan the QR code with their phones and will record the data, including quantum of collection, date and time of collection and household coverage.

This will make it easier to see where garbage has not been collected.

Every day, the system will generate data such as the number of houses covered and if someone fails to update the Control Room at the RMC office, a follow-up action will be taken, he said.

Accordingly, the metropolitan corporation authorities can take action as soon as possible. The tag will not be used at homes only but at public toilets as well.

Many residents and shopkeepers have been complaining about vehicles not turning up to collect waste on time. To overcome this problem, the QR code enabled waste management system will be installed.

Currently, QR codes are being installed in Chhend, Basanti Colony and Civil Township areas of the city.

Not only will the QR code save the problem of waste management but it will help in keeping public toilets clean.

The QR code tags fixed at the Public toilets will have a feedback system, by which people can rate their experiences about the cleanliness and management of the toilets.