Police and Maoists exchange fire in Odisha

Malkangiri (Odisha): Police and Maoist rebels exchanged gunfire in Odisha state's Malkangiri district, according to reports.

The gunbattle on Sunday morning came after security forces were tipped off about rebel camps in Swabhiman area.



Officers from the Malkangiri area led a search operation when the rebels opened fire at them before fleeing under the cover of the hilly terrain.

Explosives including gelatin and detonators had been kept in an HDPE container and hidden in an underground bunker to be used against security forces. Police also found Maoist uniforms and literature in the area.

There has been no report of injury or casualty during the exchange of fire but the massive security operation was continuing.

On February 5, a huge cache of explosives stored by the Maoists was unearthed by a team of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans from Piplapadar jungle in Swabhiman Anchal.

