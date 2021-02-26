Maoist camps destroyed in Odisha

Malkangiri: In a major breakthrough, seven Maoist camps have been destroyed by the security officers.

These camps were being operated in the Narayanpur and Kanker areas of Chhattisgarh near the borders of the Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans was formed to launch a three-day operation and successfully busted seven Maoist camps.

According to reports, the team surrounded the forests and hill regions of Baramtol, Kudulapada, Kumachalameta, Tekameta and Kukur Gaon before launching the operation.

There was an exchange of fire between the Maoists and the security forces.

The jawans seized many explosives from the spot. Some Maoists were killed during the operation, informed police, but the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

