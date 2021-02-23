Odisha: Take COVID-19 jab or else lose privileges granted by govt

Bhubaneswar: In a strict warning to the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) in Odisha, who have registered themselves for COVID vaccination, but are refusing to be vaccinated, the State government on Tuesday said from now onwards they will not be allowed to avail some benefits.

In a letter to District Collectors and Commissioners of five Municipal Corporations, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department PK Mohapatra said the health care workers and front line workers, who have registered for the vaccination and now backtracking without any genuine reasons, will cease to enjoy privileges granted by the State government in case of COVID infection.

A copy of the letter issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department

The government has decided to disallow such health care workers and front line workers to avail free treatment, a period of isolation/treatment being counted as a duty, financial and other benefits in case of death, the letter mentioned.

The letter stated over 85% of health care workers have been vaccinated and the vaccination of front line workers is going on with good coverage.

Odisha is in the third position among states and UTs in terms of the number of HCWs and FLWs vaccinated so far.

