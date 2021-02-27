This Odisha village frees itself from blind beliefs after centuries, sees concrete roofs for first time

Angul (Odisha): It may sound bizarre that Belabuda village under Athmallik block in Odisha's Angul district did not have a concrete roof as a superstition prevailing in the locality for hundreds of years for bad them from doing so.

As per the superstition, anyone constructing concrete roof in the village will face certain death. However, the district administration now managed to make the villagers understand that they were falling prey to the blind belief.

The block administration had been trying to get the villagers rid of the superstitious belief that the deity will get angry with them if they construct a concrete roof for their houses. Several meetings were conducted in the village. Then some villagers psyched themselves up and expressed their desire to construct a concrete roof for their houses.

Recently, the district administration convinced the villagers to allow construction of a pucca house with concrete roof in the village. The locals were involved in the construction work of the house, which was built at a cost of Rs 3 lakh sanctioned by the government.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Angul Deputy District Magistrate, Lalit Mohan Behera said, "Beladula village comes under Kandhapada grama Panchayat in Athamallick block of Angul district. The village did not have even a single rooftop house so far. The village remained under the blind belief for hundreds of years that an evil curse would befall on the village if a roof is cast on any house."

"The situation was such that even the houses like government school, Anganbadi centre, masonry houses and Awas houses did not have roofs. As a result, the villagers were deprived of the benefits of all government welfare programmes. After a lot of persuasions, the administration finally was successful in making the people agree to the construction of a masonry building in Badasahi area of Beladula with the financial grant from Kandhapada Panchayat," Behera added.

"The village which survived for hundreds of years with such blind faiths has now seen a change in the traditional beliefs of its people. The villagers had been the victims of superstition. They used to believe that they would have to suffer problems or even die if they constructed a concrete roof for their houses. The fear has finally been removed from their mind thanks to the BDO's persistent efforts," said Gunanidhi Meher, a villager.

"The roof casting work had commenced after the villagers gathered there and conducted ritual prayers and worship. The administrative officers were also present on the occasion and supervised the roof casting work. The change in the beliefs of the people will certainly clear the way for the implementation of government welfare programmes in the village," he added.

