Youth posts online ad for selling cow, loses Rs 1 lakh

Bhubaneswar: A youth in Bhubaneswar was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh by a cyber fraudster. The complainant, Debasis Sahu had put up an advertisement on the online marketplace app when the scamster posing as a potential buyer duped him.

The youth, Debasish Sahoo lodged a complaint at Bharatpur Police Station on March 12, 2021, alleging online fraud. As per the complaint, Sahoo posted an advertisement on the digital marketplace, Krishify to sell his cow on March 11, 2021. He received a call at around 8 p.m. the same day from the mobile number- 8342017297.

The caller identified himself as Manjit and said he worked in the Indian Army. As per the caller, his family members were staying in Baramunda. The complainant further stated the caller expressed willingness to buy the cow and the deal was finalized at Rs 20,000.

The con man reportedly tricked the youth into scanning a QR code five times, sent on his number, after which Rs 1 lakh was debited from his bank account in five separate transactions.

