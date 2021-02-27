22-yr-old held captive, raped for 8 months in Punjab

Barnala (Punjab): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted for eight months in Punjab's Barnala by a person as she refused to marry him.

The woman finally managed to escape and lodged a complaint with Barnala police, after which seven accused persons including a woman have been arrested in this connection. Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to the government hospital in Barnala for medical treatment and statements have been recorded by the magistrate.

Police said the woman was drugged by the accused when she had gone to the market in June last year.

Speaking to media persons here, Barnala DSP Lakhveer Singh Tiwana said," When the woman had gone to market, a woman known to her asked to go with her to her home and offered her cold drinks laced with some drugs. There were 20 to 25 people present, including a priest, who sexually assaulted her."

"When she regained consciousness, the prime accused started to blackmail her. Initially, he kept her confined to his home, during which he and some policemen, who are friends of him repeatedly raped her. He also threatened to sell her for flesh trade if she did not marry him," DSP said.

"On February 23, the woman managed to escape from the accused person's house and lodged a complaint with Barnala police and arrested seven persons based on the victim's statement. Meanwhile, 3 police officers were also charged with intimidation and have been suspended. Further investigations are underway and soon action would be taken as per interrogating the accused," he added.

