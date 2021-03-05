Akali Dal MLAs suspended from Punjab Assembly for creating ruckus

Chandigarh: All legislators of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Punjab Assembly were suspended on Friday for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The MLAs were suspended for the rest of the budget session and were escorted out of the House by marshals.

The House witnessed an uproar when Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was replying to the Governor's address. Legislators of the Shiromani Akali Dal rushed to the well of the House and started shouting slogans.

Speaker Rana KP Singh adjourned the House twice and asked Akali Dal lawmakers not to disrupt the proceedings.

However, the speaker took the names of disruptors and suspended them from the remaining part of the session. Singh instructed the watch and ward staff of the Assembly to escort the suspended members out of the House.

Later when the House was adjourned, the SAD legislators staged a protest by sitting on the floor of the House. The watch and ward staff then removed them from the House.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly will conclude on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)