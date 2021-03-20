BKU Ekta Ugrahan president tests positive for coronavirus

Bhatinda: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has tested positive for coronavirus.

He was admitted to Nivaran Hospital in Bathinda on Wednesday

Nivaran Hospital medical officer Dr Kulwinder Singh said his condition is stable and he will be discharged in three days.

India saw 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,55,284, according to Union Health Ministry data.

