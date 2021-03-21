BSF arrests one Pakistani national from Gurdaspur border

Gurdaspur (Punjab): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested one Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur sector in Punjab on Sunday.

According to a BSF official, a 73-year-old person has identified himself as Ashiq Khan, a resident of Narowal District of Pakistan, who crossed the border and entered India.

The official added that except for Rs 168 and a matchbox, nothing suspicious has been recovered from his possession and the man will be interrogated after the case is registered.

The Pakistani was trying to infiltrate India through the borderline. BSF has handed over this Pakistani citizen to the police. Investigation in the case is underway, he further added.

ALSO READ: BSF jawans foil Maoist attack in Malkangiri