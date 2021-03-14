BSF foils drug smuggling bid at Pak border

Amritsar: The alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a smuggling bid near the India-Pakistan border and arrested four suspected drug smugglers from the Ajnala Tehsil area of Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday. One of the suspected smugglers managed to escape.

Among the four arrested, one has been seriously injured after a BSF personnel opened fire on him as he was trying to escape from the spot. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar and the security personnel have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped accused.

Meanwhile, the BSF personnel have started interrogation of the three.

"Security personnel of 22 Battalion of BSF under Bhindi Saidan Police Station of Ajnala Tehsil foiled an attempt of five smugglers who were going to smuggle at the border near Fatehpur. On being found suspicious, the Security personnel arrested the four of them while, one accused managed to escape from the spot," an official said.

"All five accused persons were trying to escape but our personnel managed to nab three of them and opened fire on a person. Following this, he was injured in his leg and rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital here. All three are being detained and questioned by government agencies and senior BSF officials. Further investigation is underway," the official added.

