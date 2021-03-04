Case registered against unknown persons for Ludhiana Airport threat call

Ludhiana (Punjab): A case has been registered against an unidentified person by the police in connection with the threat of bombing four flights at the Sahnewal airport of Ludhiana.

Assistant Manager of Sahnewal Airport Pawan Kumar received a threatening phone call on February 18, police finally registered a case against unknown person on 2 March. Police registered a case under section 505, 506, 507 and 182 IPC on the unknown person, describing the Assistant Manager Sahnewal Airport as a complainant.

Read: Fire breaks out at godown in Punjab's Ludhiana

The FIR states that on February 18, persons named Navdeep and Navi made a call saying 4 incoming flights to Sahnewal will be blown up. Airport Authorities immediately inform the Police and after a long investigation, the police labelled it a fake call on March 2. A case has been registered under the above-mentioned sections.

Following the incident, the security of the Sahnewal Airport was tightened.

Read: Two Ludhiana factories on verge of closure due to 'Rail roko movement'