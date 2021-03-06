Chandigarh cop takes baby to work, video goes viral

Chandigarh (Punjab): A woman constable, who was seen serving her duty while holding a child in her arms at Chandigarh's Sector 23-24 intersection, went viral on several social media platforms on Saturday.

With her utmost commitment to her duty, several netizens lauded her efforts, while several raised questions over the working culture in the police department.

Chandigarh cop takes baby to work, video goes viral

When ETV Bharat contacted the Chandigarh police, it has come to our notice that the woman constable, Priyanka, was supposed to report at 8 am on the duty, but she was found missing by the officials.

The police official added when Priyanka was pulled up for it and asked to report to work, she had an argument with her superiors, following which she took her baby to work.

According to police officials, the police department has a special section that handles the children of those woman cops who are serving their duties. It has also a wide section of books and entertainment.

Also Read: Tandoor murder case super cop finally gets justice after 22 years