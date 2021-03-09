ED searches Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira's properties

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at several locations linked to Punjab Ekta Party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

An ED official related to the probe told the news agency, "Searches are going on since morning on several premises linked to Khaira."

READ: Toolkit case: Court to hear Nikita Jacob's bail plea today

The team of ED sleuths were also carrying out searches at Sector 5 residence of Khaira in Chandigarh.

The official said that the agency is looking after the property papers as well as the banking transactions of Khaira.

READ: 2 arrested in Rs 1,500 cr fake customised software scam

The official said that the searches are going on after the agency registered a money laundering case.

IANS