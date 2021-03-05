Navjot Sidhu hits out at centre, calls 3 farm laws illegal

Chandigarh: After Prashant Kishore's entry into Punjab Politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu is again doing active participation. Sidhu, who was completely missing from the last Assembly Session, was seen in Congress Protest on the first day of this session and was taking selfies with fans. Today Navjot Singh Sidhu called a press conference in Punjab Bhavan.

Taking up the matter of the Cauvery River and the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal dispute, Sidhu said that with the power of democracy, states have rejected the orders of the centre.

Sidhu's advice to Punjab Farmers

Sidhu said Wheat and Paddy are causing more water loss than the Sutlej Yamuna link. He said that the farmers will not get out of the vicious cycle until they receive MSP on different crops. Punjab Govt should provide the right prices of fruits and vegetables to farmers.

Also read: Akali Dal promises MSP for vegetables, fruits in Punjab

1 cold storage to every 5 villages

Navjot Singh Sidhu also said that under the Cooperative Society, farmers under five villages should be given the right to storage, so that they can decide the price of their crops in front of the traders in the coming time. I have given my proposal to the government more than 100 times, said Sidhu.