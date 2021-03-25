Pakistan delegation visits Golden Temple

Amritsar: A seven-member delegation of the Pakistan Indus Water Resources Commission arrived at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib on Thursday to pay obeisance where they were given a warm welcome by temple officials.

The delegation reached India through the Wagah border on March 22 and held a meeting with the High Command in Delhi. On its return, the delegation visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The leader of the delegation Mehr Ali Shah and other members said that they had the opportunity to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, the centre of spirituality which has given them peace of mind. He said that the meeting held in Delhi was a witness to the Indo-Pak Water Treaty and that Pakistan would continue to attend such meetings.

