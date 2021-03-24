Principal Advisor Prashant Kishore meets Punjab CM to discuss campaign blueprint

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday held a five-hour meeting with the political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kishor, who is also the principal advisor of the Chief Minister, has discussed the blueprint of the campaign program for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Kishor is a key political advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a fierce contest in the West Bengal elections.

The political expert also demanded the major developmental work done in the last four years under the administration of Captain Amarinder Singh which will be used to bolster their campaign program.

According to the sources, Kishore plans to give tickets to those who have more than 80 per cent probability of winning again in the upcoming elections.

It is learnt that Kishore will be staying with Captain Amarinder Singh at his farmhouse and will work from the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister. Congress is bracing up for next year's assembly polls and is keen to beat any anti-incumbency.

