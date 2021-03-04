Punjab board students getting wake up calls by teachers

Chandigarh (Punjab): The school students of Punjab usually got a wakeup call from their teachers at sharp 5 am to remind them to studies as their board examinations are approaching in the next 1-2 months. The calls usually end with the teacher telling him to call back in case he has doubt in any subject.

According to the state Education Department, the teachers, headmasters and other school staffs are voluntarily calling the students whose board exams are approaching in the next two months. The department informed that there is no official circular issued for the same but it is an initiative by the schools' teachers under the scheme 'Mission Shat Pratishat'.

However, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, SAD leader, said that the initiative would hamper the teacher's personal life and will act as a burden for them.

Further, he maintained that it should be the responsibility of the parents to encourage their children to wake up early to boost their knowledge and marks.

