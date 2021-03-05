Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine here on Friday.
"Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at Civil hospital Mohali," his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted.
"It was painless and I am feeling fine," he quoted the Chief Minister as saying.
The vaccine was administered to the chief minister by auxiliary nurse midwife Manpreet.
Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities.
