Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Mohali from the list of venues announced by BCCI for the upcoming IPL.

In response to a question on the exclusion of PCA Stadium, Mohali, from IPL venues for the forthcoming session, the Chief Minister said that he had already tweeted to express his resentment. If Mumbai Stadium could be a venue with more than 10000 cases a day why should Mohali be ignored, he asked, adding that the state government had already assured of all arrangements to ensure strict compliance with Covid protocols at Mohali.

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League on Sunday announced the dates from the 14th edition of the IPL. India's domestic T20 league will run from April 9 to May 30 across six venues, there will be no crowds and no team is scheduled to play at their home ground.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each.

