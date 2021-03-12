Punjab govt grants exam preparatory leaves to all school grades

Chandigarh: Keeping in view the current surge in the coronavirus cases, the Department of School Education in Punjab, has declared preparatory leaves for all classes in government, government-aided and private schools, said the School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla on Friday.

However, the teachers will continue to remain present in the schools.

The students, who wish to take any guidance from their teachers regarding examination preparation can come to school, added the minister.

The final examination in schools would be conducted offline while strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines and norms.

The schools have been directed to avoid large gatherings and crowds.

The detailed directions for conducting examinations amid the Covid period will be issued by the SCERT.

The schools, where students and teachers are found Covid positive, would have to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Moreover, the directions to follow the instructions issued from time to time by the Centre as well as the state government have also been provided, added the minister.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has already released the schedule of Board examinations.

As per the dates announced by PSEB, the examinations for class V would start from March 16, for class VIII and XII from March 22 and matriculation exams will start from April 9.

The examinations of non-board classes including VI, VII, IX and XI will start from March 15 and for classes I to IV, the examinations started from March 12.

On Friday, nearly 36,412 tests were conducted and 26 students, as well as two teachers in different schools of Amloh, were reported Covid-19 positive.

