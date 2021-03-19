Punjab postpones wheat procurement

Chandigarh: In view of the Covid-19 spike in the state, the Punjab government will kick-start the wheat procurement operations from April 10.

The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

Read:| Fresh curbs in Punjab: Educational institutes shut till March 31

Food, Civil Supplies at Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.

He urged the Chief Minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an extension in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

IANS

Read:| COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Amritsar