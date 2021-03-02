Split in Shiromani Akali Dal over Deep Sidhu

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal is facing a crisis as two leaders of the party - Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and DSGMC (Delhi Sikh Gurdwara committee) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa are giving differing statements over R-Day violence accused Deep Sidhu.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa backs Sidhu

On Monday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa backed Sidhu tweeting "Many people have called me to ask about #DeepSidhu. I wish to update you all that I had a telephonic talk with him the day he was remanded. He is perfectly fine, health-wise. I have assured him that DSGMC will provide all legal assistance & will ensure that he is out of jail soon." Sirsa also released a video sharing the same information.

Bikram Singh Majithia denies

On Tuesday, when reporters asked former cabinet minister and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia about Sirsa's statement, he said that SAD supports peaceful protest and does not support those who are trying to destabilize the peace. On repeatedly being asked about Sirsa's statement, Majithia said he has no information about it. "You are talking about one Deep Sidhu but we are fighting the cases of those 150 being charged with UAPA. We will fight for anyone who is facing injustice, he said.

