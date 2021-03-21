Two wanted Nihangs who attacked SHOs shot dead in Punjab

Tarn Taran (Punjab): While two Nihangs were killed, two police personnel were injured in an encounter in the border area in Tarn Taran's Bhikhiwind village on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased Nihags are yet to be ascertained. The injured police personnel were identified as Narinder Singh and Balwinder Singh.

According to reports, the incident took place Sunday evening when the police obtained information about the Nihangs, who were wanted in connection with a murder case in Nanded Sahib Sach Khand Sri Hazur Sahib.

When the police personnel tried to nab them, Nihangs allegedly attacked the former with swords. Following this, police chased them who were on a motorcycle and opened fire on them.

The two Nihangs were killed in police firing at Singhpura village and their bodies have been sent to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police Jagjeet Walia told reporters, "Two SHOs have been injured and admitted to Amandeep Hospital. Both the SHOs are undergoing treatment at the hospital and doctors say they are out of danger. Both have received injuries on their hands. The hands of the SHOs were reportedly chopped off."

Further investigation is underway.

It is noteworthy that last year on April 12 in Patiala, Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of Nihangs -- an armed order of the Sikh community -- allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala city.

The incident took place when restrictions were in place in the State due to coronavirus lockdown.

