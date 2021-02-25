Teenager allegedly raped by neighbour in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the family, the neighbour called the girl to his home on the pretext of some work. After the girl went there, he allegedly raped her leaving her wounded.

READ: Seven-year-old allegedly raped, murdered in Rajasthan

At the time of the incident, the girl's parents were out of the home.

When they came to know about the incident, they immediately called the police.

READ: Two minor girls raped in separate incidents in Rajasthan

The girl was later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi hospital.

The accused is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

READ: Man arrested in Haryana for raping daughter