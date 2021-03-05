Rajasthan: 24 students of blind school test COVID-19 positive

Udaipur: Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan's Udaipur city, at least 24 students of a school for the visually impaired were tested positive on Friday.

The incident was reported from Pragyachakshu Blind School at Ambamata in Udaipur. As per reports, infected students were isolated in a different building on the school premises.

"The entire school premises have been sanitised and infected students are undergoing treatment," said Chetan Devda, District Collector.

The district administration has notified the surrounding area as Covid Containment Zone. "Measures are being taken to check the spread of the virus," Devda added.

