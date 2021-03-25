3 soldiers charred to death during training exercise in Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least three soldiers burnt alive while five others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle caught fire during a training exercise in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district early Thursday.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. "near Gopalsar during the night training task when unfortunately 3 fatalities were reported," said Defence PRO, Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

The injured were admitted in MH Suratgarh and the requisite inquiries are in process, Sharma added. All men involved were from the 47-AD unit of Bathinda.

Sharma said that the incident occurred during a routine exercise when the soldiers were being given different tasks.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences in a tweet: "Saddened to learn of an accident in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar in which three army soldiers have lost lives and five are injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured."

