684 foreign nationals missing in Rajasthan, many suspected to Pak citizens

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Home Department is yet to investigate the case of 684 foreign nationals who have been missing for a long time after coming to Rajasthan. The Union Home Ministry has now sought information from the Gehlot government regarding the progress of the investigation.

After the Union Home Ministry sought a report, the state Home Department ADG was entrusted with the responsibility of finding them. However, but even after two months, the police have not been able to find them.

According to sources, the police have so far been able to trace 200 Pakistani citizens. It is learnt that these foreign nationals arrived in Rajasthan on religious or long term Visas and never returned back to their respective nations.

In many districts of Rajsthan, such as Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer, a large number of Pakistanis have stayed back. In order to find them, the Union Home Ministry had issued instructions to the state government in January this year. In order to investigate the matter, the State Government formed a committee under the chairmanship of Home Department Secretary NL Meena.

According to the Home Ministry, around 4,21,255 foreign national have gone missing in India. Although they had made entries with Visa, failed to return within the stipulated time. Efforts are being made to locate these missing nationals as it pertains to the national security interest.