Accused gets bail in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to Shahbaz Hussain, an accused in the Jaipur Bomb Blast case in 2008.

Judge Pankaj Bhandari granted bail to Hussain, who was arrested in the live bomb case almost 12 years ago.

The petitioner was accused of emailing the incident. In this regard, the special court acquitted the petitioner in eight cases related to the bombings.

At the same time, the investigating agency has presented a charge sheet against the petitioner eight months after he was acquitted of the bomb found alive during the incident. The new charge sheet also repeats the facts of the old eight cases.

According to reports, all four convicts in the Jaipur blast case of 2008 were sentenced to death. The Jaipur court had pronounced the verdict in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, holding four of the accused guilty in the case.

The four accused held guilty in the case included Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman whereas Shahbaz Hussain had been held not guilty.

Shahbaz Hussain, a resident of Lucknow, was accused of sending emails to the police claiming responsibility for the blasts on behalf of the Indian Mujahideen. But the allegation could not be proved and he was acquitted.

Reportedly, the serial blasts rocked Jaipur on the evening of May 13, 2008 within a two-kilometre radius in the walled city, popular also with tourists.

