After two-year-long struggle, two cross-border couples reunite

Jaipur (Rajasthan): After waiting for two long years, two women, belonging to Sindh province in Pakistan, crossed over to India through the Wagah border to reach their in-laws home in Rajasthan.

It was a moment to cherish for both sides. The women were welcomed in a traditional way in a festive atmosphere full of joy and emotion.

Nepal Singh had got married in January 2019. But the bride could not come with her groom to India after marriage as she could not get Visa. The wedding was quickly followed by the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot airstrike. Given the India-Pakistan tensions that erupted, the young couple was forced to live separately on the two sides of the border.

Similarly in April 2019, Mahinder Singh, a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan got married to a girl in Amarkot village in Pakistan.

READ: After two-year-long struggle, cross-border couple reunites

However, a month later, tensions between the countries increased after the Pulwama attack and the subsequent surgical strikes.

Since then, the two were not been able to secure an Indian visa to travel to Rajasthan.

Although they waited for two months in Pakistan in hope of bringing their brides back with him, India's immigration department did not grant access to the women.

For these two years, the families have been running from pillar to post to get the visa approved.

READ: Pak court orders forcibly converted girl to shelter home

Due to the efforts of Cabinet Minister Kailash Chaudhary, the women were able to reach India on Monday- the first time after nearly two years.

Pankaj Kadwasra, personal assistant to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, said that he came to know about the issue through ETV Bharat.

READ: For the less educated, the lack of choice keeps them trapped in a bad marriage

After that, we contacted his family and approached the High Commission and the Ministry of External Affairs and after a long struggle today the moment has come when both the women reached their in-laws.