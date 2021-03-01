Army soldier killed after tank overturns in Ladakh

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): An Indian Army soldier killed when the Army tank in which he and his colleague were travelling overturned in a chasm in Ladakh, officials said on Monday.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Vikram Singh Naruka (38) of the 90th Armoured Regiment. He was hailing from Bhodki in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

The accident occurred on February 27 when Naruka and another soldier were en routing towards their regiment with the Army tank, an official said.

ALSO READ: Indo-US military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Rajasthan

Naruka was driving the tank when it overturned in a chasm due to misbalance and the two soldiers suffered fatal injuries in the accident, the official said.

Immediately, victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Naruka brought dead while another soldier has been admitted in that hospital, he added.

A pall of gloom descended on Jhunjhunu district after the news of Lance Naik Vikram Singh Naruka’s death reached here. Naruka joined the Indian Army in the year of 2002 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Also Read: Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Sujan Singh Pathania passes away