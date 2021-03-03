BSF jawan dies in explosion at Pokhran firing range

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old BSF jawan was killed and two other jawans were injured during a routine shooting practice session at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Tuesday night.

The deceased jawan, Satish Kumar was a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information, the 1077th battalion of BSF from Bhuj of Gujarat has come for practice in the Pokaran field firing range.

During the session, a 105 mm gunfire exploded just before the target, in which the BSF jawan was killed while two others were injured.

The injured jawans have been referred to Jodhpur hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased jawan has been kept in the mortuary of the state hospital located in Pokaran and will be handed over to the BSF officers after the post-mortem.

This is the second incident in a week. Earlier, one more jawan lost his life during the practice session.

