Chose Kota for JEE preparation as max selections are from here, says topper

Kota: Mumbai's Siddhant Mukherjee, who has scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main examination and topped in Maharashtra has been coaching from an institute in Kota for two years. Six students scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main February session.

Siddhant said that he came to Kota while he was studying in class XI in 2019 with the dream of becoming an IITian as the maximum number of selections are from the city.

"Students from all over the country come here. Therefore, one gets the best peer group for studies. Preparations were mainly focused on the NCERT syllabus. Competition is good in Kota and the teaching method is perfect. Even during the lockdown, I continued exam preparations online.

Also Read: JEE Main February 2021 Result: Saket Jha coaching from Kota, Siddhant Mukherjee brought 100 percentile

He added that he got 98.4 per cent marks in class X.

"I have obtained All India Rank-1 in NSEJS Stage-1 examination. I live with a nanny in Kota and am busy preparing for the 12th board with JEE Advanced. My mother and father also keep coming to Kota. After doing a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Mumbai in future, I wish to contribute to Innovative India by doing something new in this field," Siddhant said.

Also read: CBSE topper to watch R-Day parade with Modi

Offer letter from Cambridge University

Siddhant has recently received an offer letter for studies from Cambridge University. Sandeep Mukherjee, Siddhant's father runs a Risk Management Company and his mother Nabanita Mukherjee is a bank employee.

Siddhant said that he holds a black belt in karate. He has also received a gold medal in the Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Also read: ETV Bharat speaks to MP's Akanksha Gupta, topper CS exam