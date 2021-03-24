Camel used by BSF shot after it attacks jawan

Barmer (Rajasthan): A camel used by a Border Security Force patrol unit has been shot and killed after it attacked a soldier in Rajasthan.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Barmer on the India-Pakistan border.

The jawan who was identified as Amit was admitted to the district hospital in an unconscious state with injuries and said to be out of danger.

Doctor Sawai Singh Rathore, treating the jawan, said his condition was stable. He said that the jawan has suffered an injury in his back and a fracture in one arm.

Following the incident, all the jawans were directed to remain alert during patrolling.