After two-year-long struggle, cross-border couple reunites

Barmer (Rajasthan): In April 2019, Mahinder Singh, a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan got married to a girl in Amarkot village in Pakistan. However, a month later, tensions between the countries increased after the Pulwama attack and the subsequent surgical strikes.

Since then, the Pakistani woman was not been able to secure an Indian visa to travel to Rajasthan.

Although the man waited for two months in Pakistan in hope of bringing his bride back with him, India's immigration department did not grant access to the woman.

For these two years, the families have been running from pillar to post to get the visa approved.

Due to the efforts of Cabinet Minister Kailash Chaudhary, the woman was able to reach India on Monday- the first time after nearly two years.

He has also requested the governments of both countries to help Indians stuck in Pakistan due to various reasons return home safely and reunite with their families.

