Dadi Ratan Mohini is new chief of Brahma Kumaris

Sirohi (Rajasthan): Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini has been declared as the new chief of 'Brahma Kumari' after its former head Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini passed away on March 11.

The decision was taken by the management committee of the Brahmakumaris.

Dadi Ratan Mohini was earlier appointed to the post of Additional Chief Administrator of the institute.

The Media Coordinator of the institution, BK Karuna Bhai said that Dadi Ratan Mohini is the seniormost and the decision was been taken in the committee meeting.

He further said that 94-year-old Ratan Mohini is also one of the founding members of the institute.

She has been providing her services since childhood in the institute.

Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.

The institution has spread to over 110 countries on all continents and has had an extensive impact in many sectors as an international NGO. However, their real commitment is to helping individuals transform their perspective of the world from material to spiritual.

It supports the cultivation of a deep collective consciousness of peace and of the individual dignity of each soul.