Family ostracised as son marries a widow in Rajasthan

Ajmer: Love marriage with a widow from his own community proved costly for a young man as the village panchayat ostracised his entire family in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

The incident was reported from the Kairot village where the caste panchayat also allegedly demanded a fine of Rs 15 lakh from the family members and prohibited them from using common road and water sources over non-payment.

As per reports, 29-year-old Laxman Kamad had married a widow of the same community on December 30, 2020. The family members of the widow, Rasal Devi, and Laxman Kamad had no objection to the marriage but it did not go well with the people of 'Kamad Community.'

Speaking on this, Ramdev Kamad, Laxman's brother, said that people of the society have also taken Rs 2 lakh from the family and they are now forcing them to leave the village.

He further said that the family has appealed for justice to Ajmer's Additional Superintendent of Police, Kishan Singh Bhati.

