Family ostracised over son's love marriage in Rajasthan

Barmer (Rajasthan): A family in Rajasthan's Barmer district has been ostracised by the caste panchayat over the love marriage of their son.

The incident was reported from the Bhunkha Bhagat Singh village where the caste panchayat also allegedly demanded a fine of Rs 5 lakh from the family members and prohibited them from using common road and water sources over non-payment.

According to one of the family members, on 5th January 4 nominated panches and 7-8 other people came to their house with the judgement and asked them to pay the fine.

The victim said that the village socially boycotted them since they couldn't pay the fine. He further added that shopkeepers also do not provide them with groceries.

The victim's family has also submitted a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Dr. Rajesh Sharma, District Collector and Additional Superintendent of Police, demanding legal action in the case.