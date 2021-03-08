Ex-governor Anshuman Singh passes away

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Rajasthan and Gujarat governor Anshuman Singh died in Lucknow on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at PGI hospital in Lucknow.

Singh started his political career in 1999 when he was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

He was born on 7 July 1935 in Allahabad and received a law degree from the University of Allahabad in 1957.

Due to his keen interest in the field of law, he started working at the District Court Allahabad at the age of 22.

He joined the Allahabad High Court in the year 1968 and was appointed as a Government Advocate in the Allahabad High Court in the year 1976 and in 1984 he was appointed as a Judge in Allahabad High Court.

In 1994, he was appointed as a senior judge in Rajasthan High Court and in 1996 he was appointed as administrative judge of Rajasthan High Court where he stayed till his retirement.

Several politicians including Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health minister Raghu Sharma expressed their condolences on the demise of Singh.