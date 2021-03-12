Head of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan will be cremated today in Shantivan

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The head of Brahma Kumari Sansthan — Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. She was 93 years old and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Dadi Hridyamohini body will be cremated on Saturday around 10 pm in Shantivan.

Rajyogini Dadi Hridyamohini's procession

After her death, people associated with the organization are paying homage from the country and abroad. President Ramnath Kovind also paid tribute by sending condolence messages.

Her body was brought by air ambulance to the international headquarters of Brahma Kumari Sansthan — Mount Abu of Sirohi, from Mumbai on 11 March 2021. Since then people have continuously streamed in overnight have the last darshan of Dadi Hridyamohini.

Rajyogini Dadi Hridyamohini's procession

Dadi Hridyamohini body will be cremated on Saturday around 10 pm in Shantivan.

On Friday at 8.30 am, the body was kept in a decorated chariot and taken out Vaikunth Yatra to Gyan Sarovar, Pandav Bhawan, Market Museum located in Mount Abu. During the whole yatra, people paid tribute. After this, the body was brought to Shantivan at 3 pm.

People paying their last respects

The dead body is kept in the assembly hall of Shantivan where people from across the country are coming to pay tribute.

Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini life history

Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini was made the head of the organisation last year following the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Janaki and held the responsibility of the president of the trade and industry division and the cultural division of the institute.

A chariot carrying the remains of Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini

She was born on July 1, 1926, in Sindh, Hyderabad of Pakistan. She came to the institute at the age of nine and since then did not look back. Before coming to Mount Abu, she has also performed divine services in Lucknow and Delhi.

