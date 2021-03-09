Kota best for IIT, Medical exam preparations: JEE Main topper

Kota: The results of the JEE Main 2021 February session were released by the National Testing Agency on Monday in which Saket Jha of Jharkhand who received 100 percentile has been declared as the Rajasthan topper.

Jha, who had come to Kota with his mother Sunita Jha when he was in class 9, has been preparing for JEE main for the last four years. He continued his studies online during the lockdown.

Saket's father, Sanjay Kumar Jha is the principal of a high school in Bokaro.

Saket said that he had come to Kota with the dream of becoming an IITian.

"There is a positive environment for studying in Kota. The preparation for JEE mainly focused on NCERT based syllabus. Kota is the best for IIT, medical preparations," he said.

He added that he used to ask all possible questions and clear doubts while studying so that he could clear it with the faculty and become stronger on the subject.

Now his goal is to bring a good percentage in Class XII. "I passed class X with 94 per cent marks and got Rank-1 in Aryabhatta Mathematics Olympiad in Class 5 and 8. I am NSEA Level First and RMO Qualified in Class 11," the topper added.

Sisters also studied from Kota, one for MBBS, one in engineering

Saket Jha said that two of his three sisters have also studied in Kota. His sister Parul Sri studied here and is doing MBBS from Ranchi RIMS. His younger sister Akanksha Ira, who also studied here is doing B.Tech in Civil Engineering from BIT, Sindri.

His elder sister, Kshipra, is an Assistant Manager at Shree Coal India.

