Jaipur: Brain-dead teen gives life to four

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Four people got a new lease of life after the family of a 17-year-old boy, declared brain-dead after suffering critical injuries in a road accident, decided to donate his vital organs.

On February 22, the 17-year-old boy, Sevaram was closing his shop in Dholpur and was heading back to his home on a bike. Suddenly a car came and hit the bike.

READ: Helicopter delivering human organ crashes in Los Angeles

Following the accident, Sevaram suffered serious head injuries.

The teenager was later admitted to Sawai Man Singh ( SMS) Jaipur. Despite their best efforts, medics at the hospital could not revive him. The teenager was proclaimed brain dead.

After this, the hospital counsellors began their efforts to convince the boy’s family to donate his organs to benefit other patients. The family members gave their consent to harvest the organs for transplantation following which doctors retrieved the boy’s heart, kidneys and liver.

READ: Gujarat: Teenager's organs give new lease of life to seven

While the teenager’s kidneys and liver and heart were allocated to patients at SMS, Jaipur, his lungs were sent to a hospital outside Rajasthan for transplantation as the medics couldn't find a matching recipient in Jaipur.

This was Rajasthan’s 42nd successful organ donation.

READ: Toddler gives new lease of life to five children