Jaipur family tries to commit suicide owing financial crunch

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a family in Rajasthan's Jaipur tried to commit suicide by jumping from the rooftop of their house.

Among the members included women and children.

According to the police, the family climbed to the rooftop to commit suicide. However, they were spotted by the locals, upon which they informed the police.

The police with the help of the locals persuaded the family not to take the step. After much persuasion, the family was rescued by the police.

According to the police, the family had taken a loan from SRG Finance and had repaid the loan also. But despite this, the finance company was repeatedly threatening to auction their house.

After the incident, the police assured the family of appropriate action against the finance company.

