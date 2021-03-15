Court defers hearing in Robert Vadra case

Jodhpur: Jodhpur High Court on Monday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his land fixer Mahesh Nagar are accused.

Meanwhile, Justice Vijay Vishnoi slated the next hearing in the matter but the actual date for the next hearing is yet to be informed by him.

Appearing before the court for Vadra and Nagar, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court KTS Tulsi, advocate Kuldeep Mathur and Vikas Bali asked the court to grant more time, to which, Additional Solicitor General RD Rastogi and advocate Bhanupratap Vohra strongly opposed.

Vadra, his mother and his partner Nagar are accused of money laundering.

The money laundering case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2015, claiming that Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant to rehabilitate poor villagers.

It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold the land to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.

(With ANI inputs)

