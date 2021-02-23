Congress leader withdraws plea against Pilot camp

New Delhi: Rajasthan Congress chief whip, Mahesh Joshi, has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking to withdraw his SLP seeking disqualification of 19 Congress rebel MLAs. "In view of subsequent events, I do not wish to pursue instant Special Leave petition," read the application.

Last year on 24th July, Joshi had moved the top court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order of status quo on disqualification proceedings against the rebel MLAs led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, contending that it was not under HC's jurisdiction and a plea by the rebel MLAs was not maintainable as per the law.

Pilot and other MLAs had moved the HC challenging the speaker's show-cause notices on which the HC had ordered status quo.

Joshi had contended before the top court that the HC's order was in violation of the Kihoto Hollohan case of 1992 and remedy judicial review is not available to the MLAs till the speaker decides on something.

He had alleged that the rebel MLAs had been doing anti-party activities and therefore the speaker had to send them show-cause notices but no action had been taken so the plea of the MLAs is not maintainable.